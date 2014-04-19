Websites

How Often Should I Update My Website?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2014 issue of . Subscribe »

Q: How often should I update my website?

A: I take it your question is rooted in the buzz over how best to boost your search engine ranking. It's true that a steady stream of new posts and content can attract links from other websites and boost your search engine optimization, but let's be honest: For many businesses, maybe even the majority of them, daily updates just don't make sense--especially if fewer than 50 people a month are visiting the site. We asked Vanessa Fox, author of Marketing in the Age of Google, to tell us more.

Won't a lack of updates hurt my company's online exposure?
Not necessarily. But what you must do is list your business on the free search engine maps products and fill out your profile completely, so when customers do search for you online, they can find you. Go to Bing Places for Business, Google Places for Business and Yahoo Local online, then follow the directions. While you're at it, check your business listing on review sites such as Yelp and address any complaints immediately, because these profile pages often rank well in search engines for business names.

What information do I absolutely need to have on my site?
At a minimum, make sure your address, phone number and hours are prominently displayed. Otherwise, you can update the site when you're having a sale or get new merchandise, but you don't have to.

What tactics produce the most benefit from search engines?
Make a list of questions your customers might have or problems they may be trying to solve--issues that your business can address. From that list, you can create an editorial calendar. You don't need to update your site every day, but posts based on a questions-driven calendar (monthly is fine; weekly is better) give you greater opportunities for visibility. For instance, if you own a hardware store and you blog about house-painting tips, then those potential customers using Google to find out about DIY painting may see your page and visit it.

But don't create content just for the sake of having new content. It's useful content that absolutely leads to more customers. You can always ask a couple of your customers to help you figure out the difference.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Websites

How Amazon, Chipotle and Macy's Have Potentially Lost Millions on Website Crashes

Websites

The 10 Rules You Must Follow to Create an Effective Landing Page

Websites

The Essential Elements Every Business's Website Should Contain