Pizza for Proposals, Kisses for Burritos: 5 Chains With the Quirkiest Valentine's Day Deals

Image credit: Shutterstock
Searching for a last-minute, low-cost Valentine’s Day restaurant? You can expect the unexpected at these five chains. At least one burger chain is transforming into a (semi) classy restaurant for the night, and another chain is encouraging couples to get engaged over dinner.

Check out these five quirky Valentine’s Day deals. (Single this year? Don't worry -- Pizza Hut is looking for love.) 

Kiss for your dinner at Qdoba

By one get one free isn’t anything out of the ordinary, especially for Valentine’s Day. At Qdoba, however, it comes with a twist—the customer must kiss their Valentine (or some lucky stranger) when checking out to get the free entrée. 

Free pizza at Fazoli’s—if you get engaged

If you want to get engaged in an Italian restaurant, but are counting your pennies, Fazoli’s may be your perfect proposal venue. Any couple that gets engaged in a Fazoli’s on Feb. 14 wins a year’s worth of free spaghetti. Happy couples are also entered in a contest for $500 worth of catering by Fazoli’s for their wedding reception, rehearsal dinner or shower.

White Castle goes classy for one night only

For Valentine’s Day, White Castle offers a whole new “classy” experience, with candlelight, tablecloths, and special menu selections. Enjoy a “Surf and Turf,” that consists of a White Castle Double Hamburger and an Alaska Pollock fish patty. Other fast food chains going high class: select Waffle Houses, McDonald’s and Chick-fil-As.

Eat your heart out at Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s is rolling out the HeartBaker—a large pie in the shape of a heart. The pizza chain’s
Facebook page also has some Valentines for you to use, including “You make me feel all melty,” and “you put the pep-peroni in my step.”

Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts have plenty of heart

Heart-shaped donuts have popped up at Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme. Dunkin’ released the brownie batter and cookie dough heart doughnuts. Meanwhile, rival Krispy Kreme added not only heart shaped doughnuts but also “x”s to allow for a sweet “xo” hug and kiss combo.  

