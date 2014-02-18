Pinterest Gives Mobile Users Key App Updates

February 18, 2014 1 min read

Pinterest is rolling out key updates for its mobile and tablet applications to further enrich users’ boards.

On Valentine’s Day, the digital scrapbooker introduced animated GIFs to its platform for both Android and iOS devices.

In addition, an updated iPad app will now feature Place Pins -- or pins that have been tagged on maps in order to “make Pinterest more useful for travel,” the company said.

A four-man team systematized the addition of GIFs overnight in one of Pinterest’s self-described Make-a-thon’s -- “where we work on projects we’ve been wanting to crank out, but may not have had the time during the normal work day,” the company described on its engineering blog.

These latest mobile trimmings arrive as Pinterest continues to gain traction as a money-making enterprise. In addition to a just-announced collaboration between Target and four influential pinners, the company’s CEO, Ben Silbermann, said it will generate its first-ever revenues this year via the introduction of “promoted pins.”

