Oh, the Irony: Coke Slams Social Media Addicts in New Viral Video

Have we become so hooked on social media that the only feasible solution is corporal restraint?

That’s what Coke is suggesting -- in a new viral marketing campaign, no less -- touting the launch of a faux new product it’s calling The Social Media Guard.

The bright red, Elizabethan collar (most familiarly known as the cone of shame that is adorned by pets post-surgery) redirects the gaze of mobile addicts from their devices back to reality -- “Remember that?” taunts the ad. “It’s the thing that happens when you run out of battery.”

Though The Social Media Guard restricts range of motion, wearers are still thankfully able to guzzle bottles of soda, as the ad concludes, “Share a real moment with Coca-Cola.”

Check it out here:

