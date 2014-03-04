Pizza Hut Sees Giant Interactive Tabletops in Its Future

March 4, 2014 1 min read

Pizza Hut is testing an interactive table that looks like it comes from a sci-fi film set. The table, which functions essentially like a huge tablet app, allows customers to click to order and pay using the table itself.

The new table is still in concept mode and there are no plans yet to roll it out, a Pizza Hut spokesperson told Nation's Restaurant News.

Pizza Hut has been working to update its image from cheap fast-food to classier fast casual with updates such as new hand-tossed pizza crust and more open dining areas. The chain also plugged itself into the tech world with a surprising jaunt into online dating.

For a peek at what dinner at a futuristic Pizza Hut might look like, check out the video below.

