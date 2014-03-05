Facebook Now Lets You Block the Annoying Content Your Friends Want You to Read

March 5, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's possible for someone to be a great real life-friend while being a less-than-stellar Facebook friend, cluttering your newsfeed with quizzes/conspiracy theories/diet articles. (Cat videos also dominate Facebook, but who doesn't love a good cat video?) You don't want to unfriend that person, or block her updates altogether, so you stomach all the annoying 'What City Should You Actually Live In?'-style posts.

Good news: You no longer have to. Facebook will now let you block articles and content from individual websites that you'd rather not see in your newsfeed. To ban an individual site, all you have to do is click the downward arrow at the top right of the offending post and click "Hide all from X," where X is the site you want to block.

Last March, Mark Zuckerberg said: "What we are trying to give everyone is a copy of the best personalized newspaper in the world." While the site hasn't quite lived up to Zuckerberg's lofty goal, this small but handy update goes along way for users who want to curate their newsfeeds.

Related: Facebook Impresses With Reader App 'Paper'