Burger King Replaces Regular Fries With 'Satisfries' in Kid's Meals

Burger King is looking to up kids' nutrition – if only a little bit – by adding lower-calorie 'Satisfries' to the Kid's Meal.

Yesterday, the burger chain announced plans to make Satisfries the standard fry in their Kid's Meal. Satisfries, launched by Burger King in September, are crinkle-cut fries with 40 percent less fat and 30 percent fewer calories than McDonald's fries.

“As a parent, I know when it comes to what I feed my child, it’s all about lower-fat foods that kids will actually want to eat – since we all know they are the pickiest of eaters,” said Eric Hirschhorn, Burger King's chief marketing officer for North America, in a statement. “Kids don’t want to give up their favorite snacks."

Last week, a new report found that the obesity rate among 2- to 5-year-olds in the U.S. has dropped by 43 percent over the last decade, representing the first indication that efforts to fight childhood obesity have been having real impact. With increasingly health-conscious customers, more and more fast-food chains have been attempting to make menus more nutritious, from Chick-fil-A moving toward antibiotic-free chicken to McDonald's seeking to define sustainable beef.

It helps that the much-hyped Satisfries have apparently been a hit for the burger chain in the last months. Satisfries helped propel Burger King to $234 million in net income in 2013, a 99 percent increase from the previous year. The burger chain said that new items such as Satisfries and the new Big King burger contributed to the growth, as did the company's refranchising effort.

