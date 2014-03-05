Leadership

Women Win in the Classroom, Struggle in the Boardroom (Infographic)

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

In school, women have had no problem catching up with men. Actually, according to some measurements, women are dominating men in the classroom. Meanwhile, women have not been able to make the same kind of progress closing the gender gap in the business world.

In 2012, 67 percent of college graduates and 70 percent of valedictorians were women, according to the infographic below compiled by Sage, a business-management software company. At the same time, there were only 23 women CEOs in the Fortune 500 in 2013, and only one in three U.S. businesses is owned by a woman.

Ahead of International Women’s Day this Saturday, March 8, be grateful for the trailblazing women who have already done amazing work and the women today who are pushing to take us even farther.
What Women Have Achieved Through the Decades (Infographic)

 

