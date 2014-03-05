Bitcoin

American CEO of Singapore Bitcoin Exchange Found Dead

Image credit: Autumn Radtke via Twitter
Richard Branson and Autumn Radtke
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The chief executive of Bitcoin exchange First Meta Exchange was found dead in her apartment in Singapore last week.

Suicide could be a factor in the death of Autumn Radtke, 28, according to local media. However, authorities say they are awaiting results of a toxicology report before disclosing the exact cause of death.

"The First Meta team is shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and CEO Autumn Radtke,” the company said in a statement on its website. “Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends and loved ones. Autumn was an inspiration to all of us and she will be sorely missed."

Related: 6 Bitcoin Basics for Beginners

Radtke's death comes amid a run of bad news for the Bitcoin virtual currency, largest of all the collapse of Japan's Mt Gox exchange and disappearance of $400 million from its account. Regulators and law enforcement have become increasingly more aggressive in investigating Bitcoin and related exchanges.

Radtke, an American, became CEO of First Meta in January 2012. Prior to that, she was head of business development for gaming company Xfire and was co-founder of Geodelic Systems, which has since shut down.

Related: First U.S. Bitcoin ATMs Set to Debut in Austin, Seattle

