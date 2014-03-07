SXSW 2014

The Who, What and How to Survive SXSW 2014 (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

The interactive portion of the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) festival is officially under way today in Austin, Texas. While tech geeks, hungry startups, eagle-eyed investors and celebrities decend on the funky city over the next several days, there are several keys to keep in mind.

No doubt, SXSW has evolved dramatically from the simple music festival that launched in 1987. Today it includes a film festival and interactive event. The interactive portion alone attracts people from all types of industries -- software development, social media, venture capital, marketing, you name it.

And attendees span all types of demographics. In the infographic below, the folks at social branding company Activ8Social try to make sense of the insanity that is SXSW:

Click to Enlarge+
Evolution of SXSW (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SXSW 2014

Google Glass, Hoodies and Rompers: The Relaxed Style of SXSW

SXSW 2014

Ideas From SXSW: How to Get People to Download Your App

SXSW 2014

Too Much Swag! SXSW Freebies Delaying Air Travel