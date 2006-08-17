Always On Call

Put all your numbers in one place.

August 17, 2006

Entrepreneur magazine, July 1999

You're out of town, and a client wants to send you a fax. He wants to send it to your hotel, but by the time he tracks down the hotel's fax number, you've already checked out. Fortunately, Linx Communications (http://www.linxcomm.com)in Holliston, Massachusetts, is helping eliminate this common frustration with its new Universal Number service.

The service integrates voice, fax, paging and other communications functions for on-the-go types. How does it work? When a caller dials a user's Universal Number, the system rings up to three specified numbers simultaneously and announces the caller. The user can then choose to take the call, send it to voice mail or transfer it. Alternate numbers (like hotel fax numbers) can be programmed in advance.

The service, which costs $24.95 per month, is currently available in Boston; New York City; the San Francisco Bay area; and Washington, DC. Linx says it will expand its Universal Number service to 15 more cities this year, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Gene Koprowski has covered the tech industry for 10 years and writes a monthly computing column for "The Wall Street Journal Interactive Edition." Contact him at 74203.1677@compuserve.com