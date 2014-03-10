Samsung's Gesture-Operated TVs May Soon Switch On Your Living Room Lights

March 10, 2014 2 min read

The misplaced TV remote may need not ever be found.

Samsung is honing motion sensor technology for a new crop of smart television sets that can reportedly operate with the mere flick of a finger.

The gesture-operated devices, which could launch as soon as 2016, may also let users control other household appliances, too -- such as switching on lights or turning on nearby stereo systems.

The startup behind these developments, VTouch, is currently in talks with Samsung, its chief executive, Kim Seok-joon, confirmed to The Wall Street Journal.

The technology works with finger movements that are interpreted through programmed cameras, which then send out signals to a network of connected devices, he said.

“It will be a new interface that drops the usage of cursors, allowing the user to point to objects that exist beyond the TV screen.”

VTouch software could represent a more groundbreaking innovation for Samsung’s television division than the vast, curved sets it unveiled at CES. TVs accounted for 17 percent of the company’s fourth-quarter revenues, The Journal reports.

While Samsung’s current web-connected TVs feature hand-waving commands that can turn up the volume and search through menus, VTouch technology deepens accuracy by tracking both user hand and eye motions to filter false commands.

