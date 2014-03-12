12 World Records You Can Break During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

March 12, 2014 1 min read

Only 30 percent of employees take an hour for lunch break, but there's a lot you can accomplish in that time or less.

Studies have proven that taking a break during the day to give your brain a break can help boost productivity. And what's more productive than becoming the best in the world at something? Here are 12 different world records collected by the U.K. company ChairOffice that you could potentially break in your lunch hour today (or just contemplate for fun).

Related: Millennials Spend 18 Hours a Day Consuming Media -- And It's Mostly Content Created By Peers