How a Personal Assistant Can Help You Be Even More Awesome

March 20, 2014

There’s a defining time in every well-maintained brand when it becomes so popular and respected that you have to ask yourself, ‘Can I continue doing this alone?’

If your answer to the above question is no, and you continue chugging along solo, you could reach a plateau in your personal brand that eventually leads to its downfall.

Hiring an assistant can bring a myriad of benefits for efficiently taking your presence to the next level, as well as reduce the stress of maintaining your personal brand. Here are four reasons why:

1. They’ll save you time

Probably the biggest asset an assistant brings to your brand is their ability to perform tasks that would have otherwise taken up hours of your time.

Managing your digital presence is one of the most time-consuming functions that makes up your brand. Having an assistant to engage with your followers, create/curate quality content, etc. will leave more time for you to focus on more important matters such as expanding your network and establishing a strategy for the future.

Also, having them screen emails and inquiries that previously took you hours to sift through, and then showing you just the important ones, will keep things running efficiently and save you from wasting time on insignificant matters.

2. They’ll offer a second opinion

You’ve gotten this far in your personal brand without much help strategy-wise, but once you get to a certain point, doing it alone will prove much more challenging. Having an assistant to bounce ideas off of — and getting points of view you never considered before — could prove extremely valuable as you grow your brand.

Maybe your strategy for the future is a little shaky, but you never saw it. Hire a clever, knowledgeable assistant and share your strategy and ideas with them so they can offer insight and constructive criticism.

Having your assistant research the latest industry and digital media trends will ensure you’re staying on top of things, as well as give you ideas for how to continue moving your brand forward.

3. They can do menial, but necessary tasks

Billing clients, filing expense reports, scheduling appointments, making inquiry calls — when you have your own assistant, you’ll never have to do these things again. Especially if you’re a big-picture person, these small-but-necessary tasks are what keep your brand alive.

If these tasks are the only thing holding you back from moving your personal brand to the next step, then having an assistant perform them could very well take a huge weight off your shoulders and inspire you to move forward.

4. Is an assistant worth the money?

After hearing all the benefits above about the benefits of hiring an assistant, you may still be hesitant to bring one on board, especially if you don’t have a huge budget.

But by weighing the pros and cons, you can determine whether or not an assistant will be a good fit for you. In most cases, the cost of an assistant pales in comparison to the value they’ll provide you.

Choosing the right assistant can prove tough, but once you find the perfect one, your personal brand will feel stronger than ever before.

