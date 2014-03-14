3 Cool Ways to Print Your Instagram Photos

March 14, 2014 4 min read

Instagram is the best social media photography app out there. But what if you want your pictures off the app and on your nightstand? There are several companies out there who saw the need in the marketplace and offered up a solution. Each offers their own unique spin on accessing your Instagram photos in the tangible world. It just goes to show that where there’s demand, you have the potential as an entrepreneur to meet it.

Here are three cool ways you can get your Instagram photos off your phone and into your hands from businesses that have carved a niche for themselves.

Printstagr.am: This is the most robust of all the Instagram-related offerings. Prinstagram offers up a host of ways to utilize your digital prints. As the company slogan simply puts it, “we print your Instagram photos.” But the brains behind Prinstagram didn’t stop there.

It also offers up a variety of other printable mediums ranging from a 365-day tear-away calendar for $40 (yes, each day is one of your photos), to greeting card sets for $25, plus a range of create-your-own photography books, stickers, framed prints and even just plain old photography prints. They really have thought of just about everything at Prinstagram.

How do you get your photos into the Prinstagram library to print? They thought of that, too! Simply download the free Prinstagram app and it integrates with your Instagram, allowing you to easily bring your photos into the app, design, review and order -- just like that. Prinstagram is a great option with a variety of choices from minds that have really figured out how to dominate this niche.

Castegram.com: This is the age of personalization. Everyone, everywhere wants to express their own unique brand of self whenever they can. So why shouldn’t you have a personalized iPhone or Galaxy case as well?

Queue Castegram, the Mecca for personalized smartphone and tablet cases. You can download the free app and just like Prinstagram, it integrates with your photos so you can design and order your own unique cases. Another cool feature of Castegram is it offers Facebook integration in addition to Instagram access, in case you’d like to pull in a few Facebook pictures too.

You can also offer your Instagram pictures into their library of stock photography for sale, so there’s the potential to earn cash from your photos. Seeing the trend of social media intersecting personalized physical goods makes Castegram a winner in the niche market of self-made smartphone and tablet cases.

Prinkl.com: Prinkl saw a niche that wasn’t being met even with the variety of other outlets available. It realized that there weren’t any print-your-own photos options.

The other Instagram photo services all allow you to design and order your prints, but you don’t actually do the printing. With Prinkl you design and create photo prints and posters, then upload them into a downloadable, high-quality pdf that you can print at a local photo shop or from your own computer. It puts the power to print in your hands and lowers the price margins for those on a budget.

It just goes to show that there’s always a unique solution to a market problem. Prinkl capitalized on the lack of print-at-home options in the marketplace and made a place for themselves amongst all the Instagram print options.

