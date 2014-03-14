Social Media

Apple Adds New 'Selfies' Section to App Store

With the Oxford Dictionary honoring it as the word of the year, Ellen's being retweeted into infamy and Colin Powell posting his own vintage version, it's clear that the selfie is big news. But nothing is bigger than Apple's approval, which the selfie received this Thursday in the form of a new section in the app store.

Apple has launched 'Sharing Selfies' for apps that specialize in the art of taking photos of oneself. The section currently highlights twelve apps including Snapchat, the Justin Bieber-backed Shots and the self-explanatory Selfie Cam.  

Related: Ellen's Oscar Selfie Rapidly Becomes the Most Retweeted Image of All Time

The section joins other lists such as 'Spectacular Stories: Games' and 'Best New Apps' on the App Store's front page. The section contains popular apps, like Snapchat, while elevating the image of more unknown options such as Facetune and 1 Second Everyday.

With Apple's tools and an entrepreneurial motivation, you can go forth and keep the selfie trend going strong through 2014.

Related: In Defense of the Selfie

