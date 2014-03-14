Google

Google Invites Kids to Become Inventor-Dreamers in 'Doodle' Contest

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Entrepreneurship is very much about having a vision of what could be. In some ways, kids -- with their boundless creativity, energy and imagination -- already have that ground covered.

Which is why we're intrigued by Google's Doodle competition. The tech giant has invited children from kindergarten to 12th grade to create an artistic rendering to finish the following sentence: “If I could invent one thing to make the world a better place...”

Related: Pass It On: Encourage Your Kids to Become Entrepreneurs With These 5 Lessons

The winning selection will be featured on Google's homepage in the U.S. on June 9. The Doodle team, the staff at Google responsible for the rotating image above the Google search box, will animate the winning image. Google has been featuring Doodles on its homepage since 1998.

The winner will get $30,000 to put towards college and his or her school will get a $50,000 grant for technology for the school. The deadline for submissions is March 20.

Related: Kid Inventor Whose Marshmallow Launcher Impressed Obama Gets VIP Ticket to State of the Union

While there will only be one grand-prize winner, Google will pick one winner for each grade level grouping in every state (grades K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, 10-12), and then narrow it down to one winner from every state. The state winners get a trip to the Google headquarters for the final awards ceremony, an Android tablet, and t-shirts with their Doodles printed on them. From the final 50, there will be four national finalists who will each win $5,000 in scholarship money.

Winners will be selected based on artistic skill scaled for grade level, creative use of the Google logo, and how clearly the theme is communicated in the image and the required written statement to go with the submission.

For teachers and parents who want to get their kids doodling away, the application details are here.

Related: Teaching Kids to Code With Youth Digital

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

These Are the 10 Highest Paying Jobs at Google

Google

More Than 1,500 Google Workers to Stage Walkout Over Sexual Misconduct Handling

Google

Google Shutters Google+ After It Exposed Data for Hundreds of Thousands of Users