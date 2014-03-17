Trends

BrusselKale: The Trendiest Superfood of All?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
BrusselKale: The Trendiest Superfood of All?
Image credit: rockgardenherbs.com
Reporter
2 min read

BrusselKale has all the hallmarks of a food trend: a mashed up name, serious nutritional value, limited availability and ties to two of the most-hyped vegetables on the market. The only question is when the superfood will make it big—and if people will be able to get a hold of it.

Also called kale sprouts, flower sprouts and lollipop kale, BrusselKale was developed as a hybrid between kale and Brussels sprouts in 2010 by a British company called Tozer Seeds. Four years later, BrusselKale -- which looks like a leafier Brussels sprout or kale arranged in a sprout formation -- is finally hitting foodies' sweet spots on both sides of the Atlantic.

The hybrid vegetable's growth has been hampered not by finding people to eat the veggie, but the high cost, intensive growth process and long growing period. However, the time seems ripe for growers, grocery stores and restaurants to invest in the veggie: kale is no longer the vegetable of the moment while Brussels sprouts remained a hit on restaurant menus this winter.

Related: Goodbye Bacon, Hello Health Food: 6 Restaurant Trends for 2014

The growing popularity of BrusselKale helped prompt Tozer Seeds to begin plans to launch the hybrid under a cohesive name this fall. With some U.S. grocery stores marketing the product as BrusselKale while other sell Lollipops Kale Sprouts, the product hasn't yet become a household name. 

BrusselKale already has all the makings of a trendy superfood. In the coming months, we'll see if America bites.   

Related: What's the Next Kale? How Business Owners Can Capitalize on Food Trends

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Baby Boomers Smoking Reefer in Record Amounts

Trends

The Trends to Watch in 2018 to Help Your Business Succeed

Trends

From Branding to Recruiting, Check Out the 10 Business Trends to Make Next Year a Success