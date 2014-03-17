To Win at Marketing, Scrap Your Marketing Department and Hire a Data Geek (Infographic)

March 17, 2014 1 min read

Your next marketing hire should be a data-analytics professional.

The way we all live on screens connected to the Internet means that companies have access to more data about their consumers than ever before. The future of marketing is being able to gather that data, analyze it, and come up with smart predictions. The marketing leaders of the future will be able to predict what a consumer wants before he or she even knows, according to this infographic from New Jersey Institute of Technology.

How does your business stack up? Are your marketing plans mobile optimized and personalized to the individual consumer? Check out the infographic below for a walk through where consumers are using of technology, what that use means and how that’s changing the marketing game.