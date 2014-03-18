Marketing

Iconic Images: Tell Us Your Favorite Company Logos

Image credit: Shutterstock
The search for the Leading Logos of 2014 is on. Send us your favorites.

A great deal of energy – and marketing dollars – are spent on creating these single-plated brand identity symbols: research, focus groups, surveys, out of house agencies, pure creative intellect. 

There’s no scientific rhyme or reason as to what works, but Entrepreneur.com is on a quest to find the logotypes we simply love.

What kind of logos are we looking for?

-Famous logos from iconic brands

-Redesigned or updated logos from any company

-Standout logos from new brands and startups
 

Send us your favorite logos in any of these ways:

  • Post the name of the company with your favorite logo in the comments here
  • Tweet the name of the company with your favorite logo using #ENTlogo2014
  • Post the name of the company with your favorite logo on Instagram using #ENTlogo2014

    We're taking submissions until Tuesday, March 23, 2014. 

 

