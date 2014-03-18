Franchises

Burger King to Let You Pay for Your Whopper by Smartphone

Your Whopper and Satisfries will soon be just a click away.

Taking a page from Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, Burger King is reportedly rolling out an app that will allow customers to pay for their meals on their iPhones. 

The program will be introduced next month and available nationwide in the coming months. While the app in its current form apparently does not allow customers to order food and drinks ahead of time for in-store pickup, the option may be added in the future. The app also offers customers coupons for deals and nutrition facts.

While coffee chains and pizza franchises have dominated the top slots in the food and drink division, burger chains have been recently testing the waters. In December, McDonald's announced it was testing a smartphone app in 1,000 stores. The McD App allows users to find nearby McDonald's, browse the menu and find deals. Mobile payment is not yet an option.

Burger King's net income increased 99 percent in 2013, reaching $234 million compared to $118 million in 2012. The bump has been attributed to refranchising efforts, as well as new products such as the lower-calorie Satisfries and the Big King burger. 

