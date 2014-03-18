Wearable Tech

Google Gets More Serious About Wearables With 'Android Wear'

Entrepreneur Staff
The rumors about Google creating a smartwatch of its own might be true. The tech giant today announced Android Wear, a platform for its wearable devices. In other words, it won't be long before Google's Android OS will be connecting users beyond just smartphones, tablets and Google Glass. 

Google's first focus with Android Wear will be on smartwatches. In a video from Google, people are seen speaking to their smartwatches much like others do now with Google Glass. 

"Just say 'OK Google' to ask questions, like how many calories are in an avocado, what time your flight leaves, and the score of the game," Sundar Pichai, Google's senior vice president of Android, Chrome and Apps, wrote in a post. "Or say 'OK Google' to get stuff done, like calling a taxi, sending a text, making a restaurant reservation or setting an alarm."

Apparently, you'll also be able to say "OK Google" to access and connect to other devices like your phone or your TV. 

Perhaps more details will emerge during Google's I/O developer's conference in June. In the meantime, check out the video:

