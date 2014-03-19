LG and Motorola Announce Smartwatches for Google's 'Android Wear'

March 19, 2014 2 min read

Google just announced Android Wear, a platform that extends the Android operating system to wearable devices. And already, two of the tech giant's biggest hardware partners have said they will be releasing smartwatches for the Android-powered platform.

South Korea-based LG has announced plans for the LG G, an Android-powered smartwatch. So far, LG hasn't released many details, other than to say the LG G will be compatible with a wide range of Android smartphones and "will present relevant information to users just when they need it."

LG expects its Android smartwatch to be available sometime in the second quarter this year.

The other Android Wear smartwatch comes from Motorola -- the company Google bought in 2011 but recently sold to China-based PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. Motorola announced the Moto 360 smartwatch. Here's a quick video preview:

Other than that, Motorola hasn't released many details about the device. It says it will feature "a round face and premium materials," and will be available "in a variety of styles globally in Summer 2014, starting in the U.S."

One common feature among Android Wear smartwatches: voice activation. All a person needs to do is say "OK Google" to activate features like scheduling appointments, sending a text and more. Folks, get ready to get your Dick Tracy on.

