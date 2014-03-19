QuickBooks Adds New Features to Speed Up Payment Processing

March 19, 2014 2 min read

Every budding entrepreneur knows the thrill of that first sale -- and then, the nail-biting agony of waiting for the payment to finally clear. According to a study by Bank of America, 45 percent of small-business owners describe these delays as this their biggest cash flow challenge.

QuickBooks released an update to QuickBooks Payments today that aims to halve the time between sending invoices and receiving payments. The update includes three key changes for small businesses:

First, users will now be able to send invoices via email with a ‘Pay Now’ link, through which payment can be made instantly.

Secondly, business owners can receive both bank and credit card payments with the program. Automatic deposits occur within days, and all major credit cards are accepted, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

Finally, a business’s books will automatically update once an invoice is paid.

“A week or two can make a difference in making payroll or purchasing supplies,” said David Kirven, vice president of marketing at Intuit, which makes QuickBooks, Quicken, TurboTax and more.

QuickBooks Payments is part of the QuickBooks online application, which was revamped last September. Users can choose between a pay-as-you-go plan or a monthly rate of $19.95.

