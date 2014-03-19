Payments

QuickBooks Adds New Features to Speed Up Payment Processing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
QuickBooks Adds New Features to Speed Up Payment Processing
Image credit: quicken.intuit.com
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Every budding entrepreneur knows the thrill of that first sale -- and then, the nail-biting agony of waiting for the payment to finally clear. According to a study by Bank of America, 45 percent of small-business owners describe these delays as this their biggest cash flow challenge.

QuickBooks released an update to QuickBooks Payments today that aims to halve the time between sending invoices and receiving payments. The update includes three key changes for small businesses:

First, users will now be able to send invoices via email with a ‘Pay Now’ link, through which payment can be made instantly.

Related: Burger King to Let You Pay for Your Whopper by Smartphone

Secondly, business owners can receive both bank and credit card payments with the program. Automatic deposits occur within days, and all major credit cards are accepted, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.

Finally, a business’s books will automatically update once an invoice is paid.

“A week or two can make a difference in making payroll or purchasing supplies,” said David Kirven, vice president of marketing at Intuit, which makes QuickBooks, Quicken, TurboTax and more.

QuickBooks Payments is part of the QuickBooks online application, which was revamped last September. Users can choose between a pay-as-you-go plan or a monthly rate of $19.95.

Related: Are You (Finally) Ready to Do Your Taxes Online?

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Payments

How to Define What Your Time and Talent Are Actually Worth

Payments

Your Business Doesn't Have to Pay Credit Card Fees Any More and Probably Shouldn't

Payments

What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments