Why Entrepreneurs Should Stop Celebrating the 60-Hour Workweek

March 24, 2014 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every entrepreneur knows what it feels like to put in a 12-hour day and come home physically and mentally exhausted. Many brag about how many hours they put in and convince themselves that logging hours is the goal. But if you put in 60 hours a week, are you being productive or are you just “busy”?

It’s time we stopped drinking the busy Kool-Aid and started being more strategic with our time and decisions.

Fixing the ‘Busyness’ Problem

Using your time strategically and productively means maximizing your output per unit of input. Being busy doesn’t work, because most people produce 80 percent of their results in 20 percent of their time.

By documenting and analyzing your time, you can actually see what makes up your 20 percent and systematically eliminate the rest. By applying this 80-20 rule, you can double or triple your productivity and accomplish more in 40 hours than you previously accomplished in 60.

Eliminating your unproductive time isn’t easy, but as an entrepreneur with limited resources, maximizing your time is essential for survival.

Obstacles to strategic thinking

While being more productive sounds nice, as entrepreneurs, there are all kinds of problems and opportunities that turn into “80 percent time" and get in the way of strategic thinking.

Too many opportunities. Having options seems great but too many options can be a problem. When success brings a lot of opportunities and you feel compelled to seize them all, you spread your efforts too thin. Suddenly, you’re reacting instead of acting with deliberate, strategic focus.

How you can work more strategically and efficiently

Entrepreneurs are hardwired to identify and seize opportunities, meaning we’re predisposed to fall into one of the traps above that hamper strategic thinking. To get past this, you must understand that strategic action emerges from a simple two-step process: reflection and action. First, you should take stock of your resources, then craft a plan that leverages your assets into a competitive advantage.

Here is how to put this process in action:

Don’t let tasks push you around. If you let things like email drive your daily routine, you’re letting someone else prioritize for you. Instead, decide for yourself when and how you accomplish tasks.

It’s time to stop measuring productivity in hours and start measuring what actually matters: production. By focusing on your ultra-effective 20 percent and letting strategy -- rather than mania -- drive your decisions, you’ll run your business more effectively without letting it run you into the ground.

