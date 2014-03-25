Tumblr Gets a Security Upgrade

March 25, 2014 2 min read

Tumblr users are getting an added layer of security today, as the blogging site has added two-factor authentication to prevent hackers from accessing and compromising users' accounts. Users can now go to the site's settings section to enable the option.

To log into their dashboards with two-step authentication, Tumblr users have to provide their username and password and then their mobile phone number and a specialized code that they receive via a text or an app like Google Authenticator, which Tumblr recommends, and is available in both the iTunes and Android stores.

With this new addition, Tumblr joins fellow social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter in offering the verification option. A website called TwoFactorAuth.Org keeps a running tally of sites -- from retail to finance to gaming -- that support two-factor verification and how users can utilize it. Reddit, for example, is classified as "in progress" with regard to supporting 2FA, but companies like Amazon and Square do not at this time.

