Product: Saving Space

A place for everything and everything in its place
Want to keep supplies within reach but out of the way? The Space Saving Organizer from Stacks & Stacks has six small compartments to hold computer disks, business cards and supplies. It also has a large compartment for envelopes or airbills and two small pull-out drawers. This 125/8 x 5 x 95/8 inch wooden desktop organizer with a light cherry finish costs $27.95.

For more information, visit www.StacksandStacks.com.

Home office expert Lisa Kanarek is the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com and the author of Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).

