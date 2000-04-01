Product: Saving Space

A place for everything and everything in its place

April 1, 2000

Want to keep supplies within reach but out of the way? The Space Saving Organizer from Stacks & Stacks has six small compartments to hold computer disks, business cards and supplies. It also has a large compartment for envelopes or airbills and two small pull-out drawers. This 125/8 x 5 x 95/8 inch wooden desktop organizer with a light cherry finish costs $27.95.

