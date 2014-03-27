Human Resources

Which Countries Get the Most Paid Time Off? (Infographic)

As an entrepreneur launching a business, you probably work a million hours a week. “Time off” is not language you speak -- though if productivity experts are right, it's one you should learn.

In the U.S., there are no federal mandates on how much paid time off workers should have, though many employers offer two weeks paid vacation a year as well as federal holidays.

But that's not the case in other countries. In Finland, employees who have put in one year of public service are entitled to 30 days of paid time off, on top of public holidays, according to an infographic produced by Column Five Media for consulting company Mercer. In China, employers are required to give their staff 10 days of paid time off, on top of public holidays.

How much time off do you give your employees? Check out the infographic (below) to see how your workplace standards stack up around the globe. 

