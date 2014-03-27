Fearful, Lazy or Just Plain Stuck? 29 Ways to Unlock Your Creative Gifts (Motiongraphic)

March 27, 2014 1 min read

Life, at times, can feel like it’s numbly drifting past. Laziness, anxiety, unhealthy habits, fear -- all can contribute to a blocked mental state that hinders professional achievement as well as personal fulfillment.

Need a creative jolt? We’ve got just the thing.

From silly tips -- like singing in the shower, drinking coffee and reading a page out of the dictionary -- to more profound practices, like training yourself to stay open to risks and allowing yourself to fail, the MotionGraphic (above) by Japanese design studio TO-FU, shares 29 ways to keep your creative juices flowing.

So step away from the computer, grab a notebook and free-write while blasting some of your favorite music. Or, better yet, take a long nap, tidy up your workspace, and then travel someplace you’ve never been before.

By harnessing a watchful mind and establishing dynamic patterns, you’ll be one step closer to building the business of your dreams.

