Personality

How the Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Stereotype Is Killing Entrepreneurship

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, Empact
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It wasn’t until my company had more than $1 million in revenue that I had the critical moment of clarity: I wasn’t pretending to be an entrepreneur. I actually was one.

Until then, I’d considered myself an imposter. So much of the entrepreneur stereotype was different from my skills set, goals and personality. I don’t have a million ideas. I’m not a natural salesperson. I don’t have aspirations to build a billion-dollar business. I’m more introverted than extroverted. I'm analytical and organized.

Entrepreneurial stereotypes missed the mark on me, yet I built a successful business.

Over the last eight years, through my organization, Empact, I’ve had the unique opportunity to travel across the country facilitating hundreds of entrepreneurship events in diverse communities from Georgia to Washington. At the same time, I have developed friendships with many of the country’s top young entrepreneurs through our Empact Showcase, which recognizes them at the United Nations and White House.

Here’s what I’ve learned: My experience is not unique. Entrepreneurs are known for breaking the mold, but many entrepreneurs break the "entrepreneur mold," too.

Related: 50 Signs You Might Be an Entrepreneur

Why does this matter? Limiting our vision of the entrepreneur to one stereotype -- the gregarious tech entrepreneur with a billion-dollar goal -- actually holds back would-be entrepreneurs from seeing if entrepreneurship is right for them.

If someone does not self-identify as an entrepreneur, they will not seek out the resources to become one. This has direct implications for how entrepreneurial of a world we are today and how entrepreneurial we’ll become in the future. It also contributes to how diverse the pool of entrepreneurs in our country is.

Let a thousand different definitions bloom

There's no one way to define a "real" entrepreneur. Many leaders and organizations focus on venture-backed, high-growth entities. Others broaden the definition to include Main Street businesses, mom-and-pop shops, social entrepreneurs and freelancers.

People fear that if the word is used in too many ways it will become fragmented and ultimately mean nothing.

The opposite is true. The more fragmented it is, the more meaningful it will be to more people.

Related: Professionalism: A Luxury for Corporate America, a Necessity for Entrepreneurs

All types of entrepreneurs add value to our society in unique and important ways. Ultimately, there are many more types of entrepreneurship, but here are a few of the most prominent types:

 Type

 Value to Society

 High-growth 

 Creates innovation and jobs.

 Main Street

 Creates culture and jobs (e.g., if one in three Main Street businesses added just one employee, the U.S. would be back to full employment!)

 Social

 Solves social problems that the government and traditional private sector are not solving.

 Lifestyle

 Provides more niche offerings in the market and allows the entrepreneur to spend more time with their family or travelling or doing something they love.

 Freelancer

 Provides high level expertise to smaller firms and more flexibility and control to the entrepreneur.

 Arts

 Delivers more creativity to society and provides individual a vehicle for self-expression.


Over the past few years, extra attention has been put on the importance of high-growth tech companies. These types of companies are critical to the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

However, we shouldn’t forget a few important things:

Beyond the benefits of the various types of entrepreneurship to society, there are also varying benefits to the entrepreneurs themselves.

Related: Lead From a Place of Confidence, Not Fear

The many faces of entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs have a very broad range of reasons for going into business. Their goals can range from wanting more control over their schedules to not having other employment options to the thrill of having limitless potential in what they can contribute or earn.

Similarly, their personalities span a wide spectrum. From the introverted and analytical to the social and creative, there are so many skills that can be valuable for an entrepreneur that the real challenge is knowing how to properly channel the right skills and hire to compensate for any lacking skills.

How to encourage the 'should-be' entrepreneurs

Everyone has the potential to become an entrepreneur. For individuals who otherwise would not consider an entrepreneurial path, one of the first steps could be in exposing them to the different approaches to entrepreneurship and the characteristics of each. With this support, individuals could determine if there is some type of entrepreneurship that fits their goals and personality.

By helping would-be entrepreneurs see whether and how some type of entrepreneurship is right for them, we can boost diversity among startups and catalyze the value they have to offer to society.

In the end what makes an entrepreneur is not whether they pass an ‘Are You An Entrepreneur?’ quiz, but whether someone actually starts a business and then persists courageously through the inevitable challenges and personal fear that arise in order to make it successful.

Related: 7 Ways to Become a Better Leader

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personality

11 Surprising Things You Should Know About Personality

Personality

Your Personality Can Affect How Much You Get Paid

Personality

9 Signs That You're an Ambivert