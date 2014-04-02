Old-Fashioned Press Releases Still Most-Trusted Communication Source (Infographic)

April 2, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Digital media is growing.

That may be the overarching theme of Pew’s latest State of the News Media report. It also revealed that most Americans now get their news through a digital platform, with 82 percent using their desktop or laptop and 54 percent saying they get news from their mobile device.

Daily newspapers shouldn’t be discounted quite yet. Subscriptions make up 70 percent of audience-driven revenue for media outlets, totaling $10.4 billion last year.

Inkhouse and GMI conducted a similar study recently, and found that 73 percent of news consumers turn to TV for their news, followed by news websites (52 percent), print sources (36 percent) and radio (25 percent), which barely beat out social media (23 percent).

When it comes to sharing news, email and social media are tops, with email representing 34 percent of news media shares and social right behind at 29 percent.

When it comes to what readers believe, traditional media is still winning the fight, however. Old-fashioned press releases are still the most-trusted form of brand communication, beating out blogs, CEO articles and ads (though nearly half of the folks surveyed don’t trust any form of company-generated news).

For more on how news is being shared, check out this infographic: