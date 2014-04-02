PR

Old-Fashioned Press Releases Still Most-Trusted Communication Source (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Digital media is growing.

That may be the overarching theme of Pew’s latest State of the News Media report. It also revealed that most Americans now get their news through a digital platform, with 82 percent using their desktop or laptop and 54 percent saying they get news from their mobile device.

Daily newspapers shouldn’t be discounted quite yet. Subscriptions make up 70 percent of audience-driven revenue for media outlets, totaling $10.4 billion last year.

Inkhouse and GMI conducted a similar study recently, and found that 73 percent of news consumers turn to TV for their news, followed by news websites (52 percent), print sources (36 percent) and radio (25 percent), which barely beat out social media (23 percent).

When it comes to sharing news, email and social media are tops, with email representing 34 percent of news media shares and social right behind at 29 percent.

When it comes to what readers believe, traditional media is still winning the fight, however. Old-fashioned press releases are still the most-trusted form of brand communication, beating out blogs, CEO articles and ads (though nearly half of the folks surveyed don’t trust any form of company-generated news).

For more on how news is being shared, check out this infographic:

Click to Enlarge+
Old-Fashioned Press Releases Still Most-Trusted Communication Source (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

PR

The Esquire Guy on Handling a PR Crisis With Style

PR

7 Tips for Writing a Killer Press Release

Publicity

Pitching Practice: A PR-Checklist for Early-Stage Startups