Growth Strategies

Don't Just Grow for Growth's Sake. Have a Plan.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Don't Just Grow for Growth's Sake. Have a Plan.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder of Alampi & Associates
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Of course, every business owner has to set their own goals and priorities, but as children learn when they first play video games: the player that stands still gets killed first. In business, standing still or not growing means that your competitors are probably going to pass you. Usually, businesses are either growing or shrinking -- standing still has never been like a good long-term strategy.

It’s important we define what kind of growth we’re talking about. While wild and crazy growth isn’t necessary, growing in some direction is, at least if you want to stay in business. There’s “revenue growth” (top line) and “profit growth” (bottom line). You can also grow in terms of innovation, technology and new offerings. Very often I find entrepreneurs who get caught up chasing top-line growth as measured by revenue, but I have yet to find a company that can put revenue in the bank.

Related: The Awkward Tween Stage: When a Company Isn't a Startup or a Big-Name Business

Pure company size has never been an attractive goal to me. As the famous business management advisor, Jim Collins, once said, “Big does not equal great, and great does not equal big.” Instead of getting preoccupied with revenue and size as a determinant of growth, the focus for excellent companies is the “right growth.” You should choose the metrics that better describe the kind of growth that’s right for your company and that can be banked. Profit growth (gross and net profit, pre-tax income, EBITDA, operating profit) and cash flow is really what you want to focus on. Not employee growth, office space, units sold and other physical measures of size.

There can be something very damaging about too much growth. When companies grow dramatically they need to plan for it in the areas of people, processes and technology. How will the company intelligently put the elements in place to handle this rapid growth? If you’re a Google that built itself from day one to grow rapidly with lots of funding, then it’s a different story, but it’s the rare entrepreneur who plans for and puts the infrastructure in place ahead of time to intelligently grow a business.

Related: Want to Thrive Like AirBnB and Uber? Build Growth Into Your Company's DNA.

Many entrepreneurs recognize these limitations and may grow quickly for two years in a row, but they often take a hiatus for a year to let people and processes “catch up” to the growth pattern. Fast growth may require different people, skills, processes and technology. A never-ending fast-growth model requires a support model to do it well, which very few businesses can navigate.

The right kind of growth is beneficial. It keeps people improving their skills to grow with business needs. It creates the need for new positions, which offer advancement opportunities for employees. It keeps technology systems current so future updates don’t become major efforts. And it forces a company to evolve processes to handle greater volume and revenues.

Growth is good, but only if it is the right growth with a plan for the people, process and technology infrastructure to do it intelligently and profitably. Growing for growth’s sake isn’t a wise or necessary business move. Growing to stay competitive is.

Related: How to Avoid Hiring Duds

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?