How Better Habits Can Make You Better at Business -- and Life

Many people believe that habits take a long time to form -- some say 21 days while others say it can take several months. But busy entrepreneurs and other professionals know time is money.

How can we be healthier and more productive when we're running around like crazy? How can we form good habits, faster?

Behavior science expert James Clear knows a thing or two about habit formation. He'll be joining me tomorrow (Wednesday) for a Google Hangout on how our habits can help improve our personal and professional lives.

