Free Ice Cream and a Chandelier of Hats: Peek Inside These Hot NYC Tech Company Offices (Video)

April 1, 2014 2 min read

It's no secret that Google’s Mountain View, Calif.-headquarters, better known as the Googleplex, is a sprawling campus that features beach volleyball, a bowling alley, a climbing wall, over 25 cafeterias, more than 100 micro-kitchens and seven fitness centers, and hundreds of bikes and scooters to get around.

That’s all cool and nifty, but if a tech company has offices in midtown Manhattan, there just isn’t that kind of space.

A new web-based video series offers behind-the-scenes look at tech company offices in and around the Big Apple. The series is a collaboration by commercial real-estate services firm CBRE Group and the staff of Internet Week, which is hosting its New York City event from May 19 through 25.

In the first of what will be four-part monthly series, the video (embedded below) takes you inside the offices of Tumblr, Fueled Collective, and About.com, and shares some of their most popular perks. For example, Tumblr, which was founded in 2007 by David Karp, is headquartered in the iconic Flatiron district and provides lunch three days a week and breakfast the other two to all employees. The walls of the office are adorned with art from artists who use the Tumblr platform.

Related: How to Create a Productive Office Space

Meanwhile, Rameet Chawla, a co-founder of the mobile app design and development company Fueled, has built a cooperative workspace to house a couple dozen young startups. The space, called the Fueled Collective, is located on the top floor of a building in SoHo in Manhattan. The Fueled Collective is decorated with dark leather couches and conference rooms are named after old English neighborhoods.

“For a lot of people, their most comfortable environment is their living room. But no one wants to be in a living room all alone working. So this is the realization of what that would look like. If all of your friends had startups, but yet you are still hanging out in your living room,” says Chawla, in the video. Oh, and there is ice cream available all year round and a chandelier made with hats.

Related: Finding an Office Space Both You and Your Employees Love

Check out the video for more about the offices of these innovative NYC companies.