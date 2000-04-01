Get Webby With It

Learn how to bring your marketing efforts online.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Need 10 good reasons to invest in another book on marketing? Check out the chapters in the new cyber-sensitive edition of Marketing for the Home-Based Business (Adams Media, $10.95). "While there are tons of books on operating a business out of your home, none specifically and exclusively focuses on marketing," says author Jeff Davidson.

In addition to in-depth coverage of basics like phone marketing, creating a print image, networking and the importance of location, the new edition delves into your newest marketing resource: the Internet. "Having a good Web site has become a common business tool, like having a fax machine," Davidson explains.

In the "Marketing Online" chapter, Davidson offers tips on how to build a successful Web site that hooks visitors, as well as how to promote your site both on and offline. In "E-mailing and Faxing from Home," Davidson provides ground rules for creating effective messages and tells you how to make e-mail an integrated part of your total marketing efforts. Marketing for the Home-Based Business is available online at www.BreathingSpace.com

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles-based writer who specializes in business and marketing. She can be reached at juliam129@aol.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.