Get Webby With It

Learn how to bring your marketing efforts online.

April 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Need 10 good reasons to invest in another book on marketing? Check out the chapters in the new cyber-sensitive edition of Marketing for the Home-Based Business (Adams Media, $10.95). "While there are tons of books on operating a business out of your home, none specifically and exclusively focuses on marketing," says author Jeff Davidson.

In addition to in-depth coverage of basics like phone marketing, creating a print image, networking and the importance of location, the new edition delves into your newest marketing resource: the Internet. "Having a good Web site has become a common business tool, like having a fax machine," Davidson explains.

In the "Marketing Online" chapter, Davidson offers tips on how to build a successful Web site that hooks visitors, as well as how to promote your site both on and offline. In "E-mailing and Faxing from Home," Davidson provides ground rules for creating effective messages and tells you how to make e-mail an integrated part of your total marketing efforts. Marketing for the Home-Based Business is available online at www.BreathingSpace.com

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles-based writer who specializes in business and marketing. She can be reached at juliam129@aol.com.