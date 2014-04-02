How Twitter Is Making it Easier to Travel Back in Time

April 2, 2014 2 min read

When you step into the Twittersphere, it often feels like you're surrounded by zillions of tweets. Finding the ones that matter can be a challenge, especially if you're looking for something posted a long time ago.

For example, wouldn't it be nice if Twitter provided a quick and easy way to see what your biggest competitor tweeted about last Memorial Day without having to scroll back through a year's worth of posts or do some fancy search work?

Twitter has done just that, unveiling a new date range option on its advanced search page . Advanced search also allows the user to filter specific users, hashtags and location.

This feature has been available previously, but you had to be familiar with the way Twitter search worked and its language, according to Tech Crunch.

Advanced search is not available on the mobile app.

But mobile users aren't entirely out of luck. If you only have your mobile device handy, and are need of knowing what kind of March Madness promotions were mentioned in March, type in “march madness sales since:2014-03-01 until:2014-03-31” in the search bar.

Pro Tip: Don’t forget to select “All Tweets” if you’d like to see everything, not just “Top Tweets.”

