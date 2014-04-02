Netflix

Why Netflix Is Launching in France...From Luxembourg

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

When Netflix is expected to launch in France this fall, it won't be basing its operations in the City of Light or environs, but in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Why Luxembourg? To begin with, the principality is home to the company's European headquarters, and over the last few years, the streaming service has become available in Ireland, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Scandinavia.   

But according to a report from French business daily Les Échos, while Netflix CEO Reed Hastings met with culture minister Aurelie Filippetti and technology minister Fleur Pellerin, France's film and media industry regulations played a significant role in where Netflix has chosen to set up shop.  

Related: Netflix and Comcast Strike a Deal, With a Bit of Mystery

Being based out of France would require the company to put some percentage of its revenue into French and European content. For example, VOD service Canalplay Infinity -- which is run by Canal+, a French distributor and studio -- pays 12 percent of its yearly revenue into locally-made films and 15 percent into European movies.   

Additionally, the promotion of French films could extend to changing the algorithm Netflix uses to recommend titles to users, which the service reportedly wanted to sidestep. By 2020, the company could count 5 million French customers among its global users.

Related: French Courts Force Google to Air Indiscretion on Homepage

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Netflix

The Crazy Numbers Behind Netflix's 20 Years of Success

Netflix

To Save Some Cash, Netflix Developed Its Own Font

Netflix

Netflix: Our Biggest Competitor Is Sleep