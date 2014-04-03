Ecommerce

Alibaba Goes In On Uber Competitor Lyft's $250 Million Round

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Pink mustaches are looking to become a global trend.  

Lyft, the ride-sharing, mobile-centric Uber competitor whose drivers outfit their vehicles with furry mustaches, announced it has raised $250 million in Series D funding.

Lyft's previous investors, including top-tier venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund and Mayfield, all reinvested in the new round. Of particular note, Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group participated in the Lyft raise.

Related: Uber Competitor Sidecar Now Lets Drivers Set Their Own Prices

In a blog post announcing the round, Lyft said that it would use the money to not only expand further in the U.S., but to expand internationally.

Including this most recent $250 million investment, Lyft has raised $333 million since receiving its first seed round in June of 2009, according to the venture capital database CrunchBase.

Alibaba’s investment in Lyft is not the only U.S. investment that the Chinese ecommerce brand has made of late. Two weeks ago, free mobile messaging service Tango announced that Alibaba was the lead investor on its $280 million raise. Mountain View, Calif.-based Tango is a centralized social networking app with 200 million members. Also, Alibaba invested $200 million into Michael Rubin’s two-day shipping membership company ShopRunner this past fall.

Related: Zipcar Founder: Entrepreneurs Have to Build a Collaborative Economy, or Else

Alibaba has made a conscious effort to seek out investment opportunities in U.S.-based entrepreneurs innovating Internet commerce and emerging technologies. The Chinese-based company said toward the end of last year that it had established a U.S.-based investment organization. 

“Alibaba is run by entrepreneurs, and we believe in supporting entrepreneurs with great vision and a strong sense of mission for their companies,” said Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman of Alibaba and head of Alibaba’s strategic investments, in a statement released in October.   

Related: Uber, Lyft Expand Insurance to Cover Drivers Between Rides

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ecommerce

5 Ways Ecommerce Brands Create Strong Communities

Ecommerce

6 Routine Mistakes People Make When Setting Up a Dropshipping Online Store

Ecommerce

5 Ecommerce Secrets the 'Experts' Aren't Willing to Share With You