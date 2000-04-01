Growth Strategies

Trading Post

Barter is more than just a great way to exchange goods and services.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Last year, freelance public relations consultant Virginia Randall received free dry cleaning in exchange for her professional expertise. While clean clothes certainly don't pay the bills, this kind of bartering arrangement does have its place among homebased entrepreneurs. In a classic bartering arrangement, professionals exchange goods and services in lieu of cash, just as Randall did with her local dry cleaners. This obviously isn't a recipe for getting rich or even staying solvent, but it is particularly helpful in those inevitable downtimes.

"There's nothing worse that meeting a new client and showing them a resume with big time lapses," Randall explains. "But bartering during slow times can really keep your work up-to-date and allow you to get products and services you don't have to pay cash for. It's also great PR for your business."

Obviously, you need to exercise discretion when entering into barter arrangements. Be sure you're dealing with clients who, in exchange for your services, will offer something equally valuable. In other words, you don't want to create a marketing plan for a local food retailer and receive a free turkey in return. And you don't want to let barter get in the way of attracting paying clients. Randall, who advises entrepreneurs to never let barter business take up more than 25 percent of their time, also stresses, "It's a good stop-gap but certainly not a mainstay."

For more information on bartering organizations around the United States, visit the National Association of Trade Exchanges at Nate.org.

Julia Miller is a Los Angeles-based writer who specializes in business and marketing. She can be reached at juliam129@aol.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Manage Multiple Companies at Once (And Still Feel On Top of It)

Growth Strategies

'I Never Thought It Could Happen to Me' — How to Avoid Business Fraud

Growth Strategies

This Entrepreneur Pitfall is a Primal Impulse