Mozilla's CEO Resigns in Wake of Criticism Over Stance on Gay Marriage

April 3, 2014 2 min read

Brendan Eich has stepped down as Mozilla's CEO amid criticism over his donation to an anti-gay California marriage ballot measure back in 2008.

Eich was appointed chief executive of the company just last week, a decision that caused an immediate and intense backlash, most notably from the dating site OKCupid. Visitors to the OKCupid website earlier this week were greeted with the message "Mozilla's new CEO, Brendan Eich, is an opponent of equal rights for gay couples…We would therefore prefer that our users not use Mozilla software to access OKCupid."

Despite the intensifying criticism over his donation, just yesterday Eich told The Guardian that he would not be resign over his 'private' support for a gay marriage ban.

But Mozilla has officially announced his departure this afternoon in a blog post.

"Mozilla prides itself on being held to a different standard and, this past week, we didn’t live up to it," Mitchell Baker, Mozilla's executive chairwoman, wrote. "We know why people are hurt and angry, and they are right: it’s because we haven’t stayed true to ourselves."

Baker went on to write that Eich had "chosen to step down from his role as CEO." While figuring out how to simultaneously stand for both equality and freedom of speech is hard, she continued, "Our organizational culture reflects diversity and inclusiveness. We welcome contributions from everyone regardless of age, culture, ethnicity, gender, gender-identity, language, race, sexual orientation, geographical location and religious views. Mozilla supports equality for all."

The company said that what comes next for the organization's leadership "is still being discussed."

