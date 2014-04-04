Vine

Now You Can Send Private Vine Videos to Friends, Others

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter-owned Vine introduced direct video messaging yesterday, which allows users to send private six-second videos and text messages to their friends -- even those not on Vine. Videos to non-Vine users can be sent via text or email.

Does this mean that businesses will now start spamming customers with videos? Not necessarily. Vine users can control in their settings who sends them messages. In other words, you can opt out of having videos sent to you from accounts you are not friends with.

Vine seems to be working out a few bugs currently. When we tried to send a message to non-Vine users, our address book wouldn’t load, even after repeated attempts.

Vine also introduced the option to change your profile color from the standard green to nine other hues.

