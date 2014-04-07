This Startup Says It Can Fully Charge Your Smartphone in 30 Seconds

April 7, 2014 2 min read

It can be the worst feeling: You look down at your smartphone and that red sliver of a battery is blinking up at you, threatening to shut off your connectivity to the world.

Israel-based startup StoreDot has released a video claiming that it can charge your smartphone in 30 seconds. In the demo, StoreDot charges a Samsung Galaxy S4. Take a look for yourself below.

The technology -- if it’s real -- would be a complete game changer.

We are inclined to err on the skeptical side with these sorts of revolutionary YouTube video unveilings. But the StoreDot team is duly impressive. The company's founder, Dr. Doron Myersdorf, is an entrepreneurial veteran with two Silicon Valley startups under his belt already.

StoreDot’s innovations in nanotechnology are based on building blocks called Nanodots, which are structured after biologically originating nano-crystals. StoreDot claims that its nanotechnology developments have the potential to revolutionize smartphones and TV displays, batteries, bio-LEDs and bio-lasers.

It’s all pretty mind-melding stuff for the brains of us plebeians. If it can charge our smartphones in 30 seconds, though, we are totally in.