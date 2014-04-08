The Keys to Becoming a Better Business Leader

April 8, 2014 1 min read

Starting a business and growing it requires a leader who can not only guide his or her vision, but also manage a million moving parts while inspiring others. Sound easy to you? Ha. Think again.

For business owners and other professionals, it can be easy to lose your focus. Luckily, it can be just as easy to get back on course and start rocking again.

With all this in mind, we'll be chatting with certified professional coach and Entrepreneur.com contributor Lindsay Broder. She'll be joining me tomorrow (Wednesday) for a Google Hangout to discuss all things strategy, management and more.

You can watch the Hangout here, right on this post, starting at 12:00 p.m. EST. See you then.