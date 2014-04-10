Lessons

Keys to Business Success: 3 Lessons From the Masters

It's no secret, entrepreneurs aspire to achieve success by creating their own distinctive path and system.

Several of today's entrepreneurs can be viewed as pioneers who've separated themselves from the norm. If it seems you are pursuing something unconventional, remember, there's nothing wrong in going this route. 

We've all heard of the great achievements that historical icons have accomplished. These masters have gone through rigorous apprenticeships, created their own systems and elevated themselves above the playing field.

I'm willing to bet though that you, as a creator, have much in common with the legends of the past. It all begins with the formation of mindset and growth within the inner core. 

Mentioned below are quotes from three historical masters, as well as tips for how you can apply these quotes to your personal mindset and venture.

Lesson No. 1: Be curious and always question.

"Don't think about why you question, simply don't stop questioning. Don't worry about what you can't answer, and don't try to explain what you can't know. Curiosity is its own reason. Try to comprehend a little more each day."
-- Albert Einstein

The company we surround ourselves with will always have their own self-interests. They project their own thoughts of success onto us. At times, unconsciously persuading us into a direction we are not pursuing. 

It's crucial that we listen to the most important voice of all, our inner voice. No matter how old and mature we think we are, its still of great significance to listen to that childlike curiosity inside of us.

If we do not question our inner curiosity, how can we bring creativity, innovation, and ideas to life?

Lesson No. 2: Master yourself.

"One can have no smaller or greater mastery than mastery of oneself."
 -- Leonardo Da Vinci

In today's world there exists a plethora of distractions to divert our attention from taking action and achieving greatness. 

We all share them: social media, entertainment, friends, family, etc. Not all are bad and we have to maintain control of ourselves during our most productive times. Time is the most precious resource we have, and it should not be wasted on distractions.

Often, when boredom creeps into our lives we have to look at it as our ally, not enemy. By mastering boredom we create an opportunity to internally strengthen ourselves. 

If we master the art of self-discipline, over time we'll witness our projects, days and lives filled with purpose and value. 

Lesson No. 3: The is real value in apprenticeship.

"Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn"
-- Benjamin Franklin

I've been aware of the apprenticeship, and I never understood the real value of it until now. For the entrepreneurs of the present and future, there is a process that everyone must go through in order to assemble their life's craft. 

I've mentioned plenty that it's wise to seek a mentor who's undergone the journey you're pursuing. One who you can learn from hands on and witness how they themselves have achieved success you are striving towards.   

It is foolish to think this process can be skipped, manipulated, or cheated. This is where the most invaluable knowledge is obtained. 

You as an entrepreneur must never stop learning, internally growing, and continuing to be authentic, no matter how successful you become.

