Google to Make 'Glass' Available to the Masses...for One Day Only.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ok, geeks. Next Tuesday's your chance.

On April 15, Google Glass will be available to everyone in the U.S., not just a handpicked group of "Explorers."

The catch? The price isn't any lower, which means it's only available for those with a disposable $1,500. In addition, if you want to join the "Explorer" club, you'll need to act fast once the clock strikes 6 a.m. PST that morning – according to a Google+ post, supplies will be limited. You can sign up for a "reminder to purchase" here.

Google may be known for its cutting edge technologies (and awesome cafeterias), but this is marketing gold.

With a full-fledged consumer release still months away, a limited-day sale allows Google to get more Glass out there for testing and development purposes ahead of the official launch.

Google's high-tech specs have been popping up lately, pilot-tested for everything from police patrols to airport check-ins. Now, news comes that New York City health inspectors may also begin donning Google's goggles to record restaurant site visits. The year-long trial program, the New York Post reports, would require 10 percent of the 160 health inspectors to wear video devices.

For those of you planning to purchase your very own Google Glass come Tuesday, just remember: Don’t be a Glasshole.

