Financial Aid

Top 100 franchisors that lend you money

November 1, 1996 9 min read

Money may not make the world go 'round, but it sure makes starting a business a lot easier. Even when you're buying a franchise, as opposed to starting from scratch, coming up with that much-needed cash can prove to be a daunting challenge.

Coming to the rescue are franchisors who offer direct financing. This means that instead of seeking capital from a bank, the Small Business Administration or Aunt Wilma, you can turn to the franchisor for the funds you need.

On the following pages, we spotlight the top 100 franchisors that offer in-house financing programs. (Companies are ranked in order based on the results of our 1996 Franchise 500® survey.)

You'll find many different types of financing programs among these companies. Some franchisors finance the total required investment or the franchise fee. Others, typically staffing services, finance accounts receivable. And still others finance equipment and inventory. No matter what type of assistance you're seeking, these listings should help you discover the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

1. Subway (Submarine sandwiches & salads)

325 Bic Dr., Milford, CT 06460

Equipment

2. 7-Eleven Convenience Stores (Convenience store)

2711 N. Haskell Ave., Box 711, Dallas, TX 75221

Franchise fee, inventory

3. Burger King Corp. (Hamburgers)

P.O. Box 020783, Miami, FL 33157

Start-up, equipment, 3rd party

4. Dairy Queen (Soft-serve dairy products/sandwiches)

P.O. Box 39286, Minneapolis, MN 55439-0286

Franchise fee

5. Snap-On Tools (Professional tools & equipment)

2801 80th St., P.O. Box 1410, Kenosha, WI 53141-1410

Franch.fee, start-up, equip., inventory, accts. receiv.

6. Mail Boxes Etc. (Postal/business/communications services)

6060 Cornerstone Ct. W., San Diego, CA 92121

Start-up, equipment, inventory, 3rd party

7. Coverall Cleaning Concepts (Commercial office cleaning)

3111 Camino Del Rio N., #950, San Diego, CA 92108

Franchise fee, equipment

8. Jani-King (Commercial cleaning)

4950 Keller Springs, #190, Dallas, TX 75248

Franch. fee, start-up, equip., accts. receiv., 3rd party

9. ServiceMaster (Commercial/residential contract cleaning)

860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120

Franchise fee, equipment

10. Chem-Dry (Carpet, drapery & upholstery cleaning)

1530 N. 1000 West, Logan, UT 84321

Franchise fee, start-up, equipment, inventory

11. GNC Franchising Inc. (Vitamin & nutrition stores)

921 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Start-up, equipment, inventory, accts. receiv.

12. Re/Max Int'l. Inc. (Real estate services)

P.O. Box 3907, Englewood, CO 80155-3907

Franchise fee, 3rd party

13. Merle Norman Cosmetics (Cosmetics studios)

9130 Bellanca Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Inventory, accts. receivable, 3rd party

14. CleanNet USA Inc. (Commercial office cleaning)

9861 Broken Land Pkwy., #208, Columbia, MD 21046

Franchise fee, start-up, equipment, inventory

15. Holiday Inn Worldwide (Hotels)

3 Ravinia Dr., #2000, Atlanta, GA 30346

Equipment, inventory

16. ERA Franchise Systems Inc. (Real estate products & services)

339 Jefferson Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054

Franchise fee

17. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service (Tax preparation services)

4575 Bonney Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Franchise fee, equipment, 3rd party

18. Thrifty Rent-A-Car System Inc. (Vehicle rentals & leasing)

P.O. Box 35250, Tulsa, OK 74153-0250

Franchise fee

19. Papa John's Pizza (Pizza)

P.O. Box 99900, Louisville, KY 40269-9990

Start-up, equipment

20. The Prudential Real Estate Affiliates Inc. (Real estate)

3200 Park Center Dr., #1500, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Franchise fee

21. Novus Windshield Repair (Windshield repair)

10425 Hampshire Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55438

Franchise fee

22. Merry Maids (Residential cleaning)

860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120

Franchise fee

23. Tower Cleaning Systems (Commercial office cleaning)

P.O. Box 80642, Valley Forge, PA 19484

Franchise fee, start-up, equipment, inventory

24. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care (Family hair salons)

300 Industrial Blvd. N.E., Minneapolis, MN 55413

Franchise fee, equipment

25. Matco Tools (Automotive tools)

4403 Allen Rd., Stow, OH 44224

Start-up, equipment, inventory, accts. receiv.

26. Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc. (Full-service printing center)

1640 New Hwy., Farmingdale, NY 11735

Franchise fee, 3rd party

27. Sylvan Learning Systems (Supplemental education)

9135 Guilford Rd., Columbia, MD 21046

Franchise fee, 3rd party

28. Kwik-Kopy Corp. (Printing, copying & related services)

P.O. Box 777, Cypress, TX 77410-0777

Franchise fee, start-up, 3rd party

29. Interim Personnel (Permanent/temporary staffing services)

2050 Spectrum Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Accounts receivable

30. Terminix Termite & Pest Control (Termite & pest control)

860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120

Franch. fee, start-up, equip., inventory, accts. receiv.

31. Servpro (Cleaning & restoration services)

575 Airport Blvd., Gallatin, TN 37066

Franchise fee, equipment

32. One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaning (Dry cleaning/laundry services)

2005 Ross Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45212

Franchise fee, 3rd party

33. Rent A Wreck (Auto rentals & leasing)

11460 Cronridge Dr., #118, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Franchise fee, equipment, 3rd party

34. Comprehensive Business Services Inc. (Accounting/tax svcs.)

26722 Plaza Dr., Box 9076, Mission Viejo, CA 92690-9076

Franchise fee

35. Ziebart-Tidy Car (Auto appearance services/accessories)

1290 E. Maple Rd., Troy, MI 48007-1290

Equipment

36. Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc. (Steakhouses)

5151 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612

Inventory, 3rd party

37. Interim Healthcare (Medical staffing services)

2050 Spectrum Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Accounts receivable

38. Ice Cream Churn (Dip ice cream parlor & frozen yogurt)

P.O. Box 1569, Byron, GA 31008

Start-up

39. General Business Services (Tax & accounting services)

1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707

Franchise fee

40. Western Staff Services (Temporary staffing services)

301 Lennon Ln., Walnut Creek, CA 94598

Franchise fee, equipment, accounts receivable

41. Express Services Inc. (Permanent/temporary staffing services)

6300 Northwest Expwy., Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Equipment, accounts receivable

42. American Leak Detection (Concealed water/gas leak-detection)

888 Research Dr., #100, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Franchise fee, equipment

43. Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc. (Porcelain/fiberglass refin.)

1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707

Franchise fee, 3rd party

44. LedgerPlus (Accounting, tax & financial services)

401 St. Francis St., Tallahassee, FL 32301

Franchise fee

45. Lawn Doctor Inc. (Automated lawn, tree & shrub care)

142 Hwy. 34, Holmdel, NJ 07733-0401

Franchise fee, start-up, equipment

46. Floor Coverings Int'l. (Mobile floor coverings sales)

5182 Old Dixie Hwy., Forest Park, GA 30050

Franchise fee, 3rd party

47. Goodyear Tire Centers (Tires & automotive services)

1144 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44316

Inventory, accounts receivable, 3rd party

48. Duraclean (Carpet/furniture restoration/specialty cleaning)

2151 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015

Franchise fee, start-up, equipment, 3rd party

49. ExecuTrain Corp. (Computer software training & support)

4800 N. Point Pkwy., Atlanta, GA 30202

Franchise fee, 3rd party

50. Pearle Vision Inc. (Eye-care centers)

2534 Royal Ln., Dallas, TX 75229

Equipment, inventory

51. Adia Personnel Services (Permanent/temporary staffing services)

100 Redwood Shores Pkwy., Redwood City, CA 94065

Equipment, accounts receivable

52. Mr. Rooter (Plumbing, sewer & drain cleaning services)

1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76703

Franchise fee, 3rd party

53. Handle With Care Packaging Store (Packaging/shipping svcs.)

5675 DTC Blvd., #280, Englewood, CO 80111

Franchise fee, 3rd party

54. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner (Carpet & upholstery cleaning)

5500 Stanley Steemer Pkwy., Dublin, OH 43017

Franchise fee, 3rd party

55. We Care Hair (Hair care, beauty supplies & tanning)

7327 W. 90th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455

Equipment

56. RemedyTemp Inc. (Temporary staffing services)

32122 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Accounts receivable, 3rd party

57. American Speedy Printing Centers (Printing centers)

1800 W. Maple Rd., Troy, MI 48084

Franchise fee, start-up, 3rd party

58. Val-Pak Direct Marketing System Inc. (Co-op direct mail adv.)

8605 Largo Lakes Dr., Largo, FL 34643

Franchise fee

59. Furniture Medic (Furniture restoration & repair service)

277 Southfield Pkwy., #130, Forest Park, GA 30050

Franchise fee

60. Snelling Personnel Services (Permanent/temp. staffing svcs.)

12801 N. Central Expwy., #700, Dallas, TX 75243

Accounts receivable

61. Gateway Cigar Store/Newsstands (Newsstand & sundry store)

30 E. Beaver Creek Rd., #206, Richmond Hill, ON, Canada L4B 1J2

Franchise fee

62. Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Quick-lube service center)

P.O. Box 14046, Lexington, KY 40512

Equipment

63. Sandler Sales Institute (Sales & sales-management training)

10411 Stevenson Rd., Stevenson, MD 21153

Franchise fee

64. Huntington Learning Centers Inc. (Educational services)

496 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ 07649

Franchise fee, 3rd party

65. Sparkle Wash (Mobile power cleaning & restoration)

26851 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44146

Franchise fee, inventory, accts. receiv., 3rd party

66. American Poolplayers Association (Recreational billiard league)

1000 Lake St. Louis Blvd., Lake St. Louis, MO 63367

Franchise fee

67. The HomeTeam Inspection Service (Home inspection service)

6355 E. Kemper Rd., #250, Cincinnati, OH 45241

Franchise fee

68. New Horizons Computer Learning Ctr. (Computer training)

1231 E. Dyer Rd., #110, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Franchise fee, 3rd party

69. Swisher Hygiene Co. (Restroom hygiene services)

6849 Fairview, Charlotte, NC 28210

Franchise fee

70. ABC Seamless Inc. (Seamless siding system)

3001 Fiechtner Dr., Fargo, ND 58103

Equipment, 3rd party

71. Kitchen Tune-Up (Cabinet/wood surface restoration)

131 N. Roosevelt, Aberdeen, SD 57401

Equipment, 3rd party

72. Pak Mail Centers of America Inc. (Pkg./shipping/mailbox rentals)

3033 S. Parker, #1200, Aurora, CO 80014-2934

Franchise fee, 3rd party

73. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Service (Home inspection service)

1855 W. Katella Ave., #330, Orange, CA 92867

Franchise fee, 3rd party

74. The Sports Section (Youth & youth-sports photography)

3120 Medlock Bridge Rd., Bldg. A, Norcross, GA 30071

Franchise fee, 3rd party

75. Priority Management Systems (Management training)

500-108th Ave. N.E., #1740, Bellevue, WA 98004

Franchise fee

76. Econo Lube n' Tune (Auto lube & tune/brakes/other svcs.)

4911 Birch, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Equipment

77. Norrell Services Inc. (Temporary staffing services)

3535 Piedmont Rd. N.E., MC 9A, Atlanta, GA 30305

Accounts receivable, 3rd party

78. Dunhill Personnel System (Permanent/temp. staffing services)

1000 Woodbury Rd., Woodbury, NY 11797

Franchise fee, accounts receivable

79. National Maintenance Contractors (Janitorial services)

1801 130th Ave. N.E., Bellevue, WA 98005

Franchise fee

80. Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. (Heating/AC services)

1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707

Franchise fee, 3rd party

81. Re-Bath Corp. (Acrylic liners for bathtubs/showers/walls)

1055 S. Country Club Dr., Bldg. 2, Mesa, AZ 85210-4613

Franchise fee, start-up

82. SuperGlass Windshield Repair (Windshield repair)

6090 McDonough Dr., #O, Norcross, GA 30093

Franchise fee

83. Professional Carpet Systems (Carpet restoration services)

5182 Old Dixie Hwy., Forest Park, GA 30050

Franchise fee

84. Travel Agents Int'l. Inc. (Travel agency)

9887 Fourth St. N., Box 42008, St. Petersburg, FL 33742-4008

Franchise fee

85. Complete Music (Disc-jockey music service)

7877 L St., Omaha, NE 68127

Franchise fee, equipment

86. TRC Staffing Services (Temporary staffing services)

100 Ashford Center N., #500, Atlanta, GA 30338

Start-up

87. Perma-Glaze (Bathroom/kitchen fixture restoration)

1638 S. Research Loop Rd., #160, Tucson, AZ 85710

Franchise fee

88. BCT Inc. (Wholesale thermographic printing)

3000 N.E. 30th Pl., 5th Fl., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33306-1957

Inventory, 3rd party

89. Proforce USA (Commercial cleaning)

621 N.W. 53rd St., #240, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Start-up, equipment

90. Checkcare Systems Inc. (Check-guarantee services)

600 Brookstone Centre Pky., Columbus, GA 31904

Franchise fee

91. Surface Doctor (Surface restoration & refinishing)

5182 Old Dixie Hwy., Forest Park, GA 30050

Franchise fee

92. ProForma (Comm'l. printing/promo. products/multimedia)

8800 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Cleveland, OH 44131

Franchise fee, accounts receivable

93. Outdoor Connection (Fishing & hunting trips)

1001 E. Cliff Rd., Burnsville, MN 55337

Franchise fee

94. Candy Bouquet (Candy bouquets)

2326 Cantrell Rd., Little Rock, AR 72202

Inventory

95. Budget Blinds Inc. (Window coverings)

1570 Corporate Dr., #B, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Franchise fee, 3rd party

96. Kinderdance Int'l. Inc. (Children's movement/educ. programs)

268 N. Babcock St., #A, Melbourne, FL 32935

Franchise fee

97. Western Medical Services (Health-care staffing services)

301 Lennon Ln., Walnut Creek, CA 94598

Equipment, accounts receivable

98. National Property Inspections (Property inspections)

11620 Arbor St., #100, Omaha, NE 68144

Franchise fee

99. Mr. Transmission (Transmission repair & services)

4444 W. 147th St., Midlothian, IL 60445

Franchise fee, 3rd party

100. Miracle Method Bathroom Restoration (Bathtub/tile repair/refin.)

2767 W. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Franchise fee