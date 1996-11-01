Financial Aid
Money may not make the world go 'round, but it sure makes starting a business a lot easier. Even when you're buying a franchise, as opposed to starting from scratch, coming up with that much-needed cash can prove to be a daunting challenge.
Coming to the rescue are franchisors who offer direct financing. This means that instead of seeking capital from a bank, the Small Business Administration or Aunt Wilma, you can turn to the franchisor for the funds you need.
On the following pages, we spotlight the top 100 franchisors that offer in-house financing programs. (Companies are ranked in order based on the results of our 1996 Franchise 500® survey.)
You'll find many different types of financing programs among these companies. Some franchisors finance the total required investment or the franchise fee. Others, typically staffing services, finance accounts receivable. And still others finance equipment and inventory. No matter what type of assistance you're seeking, these listings should help you discover the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
FRANCHISE
ADDRESS
TYPE OF FINANCING
1. Subway (Submarine sandwiches & salads)
325 Bic Dr., Milford, CT 06460
Equipment
2. 7-Eleven Convenience Stores (Convenience store)
2711 N. Haskell Ave., Box 711, Dallas, TX 75221
Franchise fee, inventory
3. Burger King Corp. (Hamburgers)
P.O. Box 020783, Miami, FL 33157
Start-up, equipment, 3rd party
4. Dairy Queen (Soft-serve dairy products/sandwiches)
P.O. Box 39286, Minneapolis, MN 55439-0286
Franchise fee
5. Snap-On Tools (Professional tools & equipment)
2801 80th St., P.O. Box 1410, Kenosha, WI 53141-1410
Franch.fee, start-up, equip., inventory, accts. receiv.
6. Mail Boxes Etc. (Postal/business/communications services)
6060 Cornerstone Ct. W., San Diego, CA 92121
Start-up, equipment, inventory, 3rd party
7. Coverall Cleaning Concepts (Commercial office cleaning)
3111 Camino Del Rio N., #950, San Diego, CA 92108
Franchise fee, equipment
8. Jani-King (Commercial cleaning)
4950 Keller Springs, #190, Dallas, TX 75248
Franch. fee, start-up, equip., accts. receiv., 3rd party
9. ServiceMaster (Commercial/residential contract cleaning)
860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120
Franchise fee, equipment
10. Chem-Dry (Carpet, drapery & upholstery cleaning)
1530 N. 1000 West, Logan, UT 84321
Franchise fee, start-up, equipment, inventory
11. GNC Franchising Inc. (Vitamin & nutrition stores)
921 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Start-up, equipment, inventory, accts. receiv.
12. Re/Max Int'l. Inc. (Real estate services)
P.O. Box 3907, Englewood, CO 80155-3907
Franchise fee, 3rd party
13. Merle Norman Cosmetics (Cosmetics studios)
9130 Bellanca Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045
Inventory, accts. receivable, 3rd party
14. CleanNet USA Inc. (Commercial office cleaning)
9861 Broken Land Pkwy., #208, Columbia, MD 21046
Franchise fee, start-up, equipment, inventory
15. Holiday Inn Worldwide (Hotels)
3 Ravinia Dr., #2000, Atlanta, GA 30346
Equipment, inventory
16. ERA Franchise Systems Inc. (Real estate products & services)
339 Jefferson Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054
Franchise fee
17. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service (Tax preparation services)
4575 Bonney Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Franchise fee, equipment, 3rd party
18. Thrifty Rent-A-Car System Inc. (Vehicle rentals & leasing)
P.O. Box 35250, Tulsa, OK 74153-0250
Franchise fee
19. Papa John's Pizza (Pizza)
P.O. Box 99900, Louisville, KY 40269-9990
Start-up, equipment
20. The Prudential Real Estate Affiliates Inc. (Real estate)
3200 Park Center Dr., #1500, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Franchise fee
21. Novus Windshield Repair (Windshield repair)
10425 Hampshire Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55438
Franchise fee
22. Merry Maids (Residential cleaning)
860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120
Franchise fee
23. Tower Cleaning Systems (Commercial office cleaning)
P.O. Box 80642, Valley Forge, PA 19484
Franchise fee, start-up, equipment, inventory
24. Cost Cutters Family Hair Care (Family hair salons)
300 Industrial Blvd. N.E., Minneapolis, MN 55413
Franchise fee, equipment
25. Matco Tools (Automotive tools)
4403 Allen Rd., Stow, OH 44224
Start-up, equipment, inventory, accts. receiv.
26. Minuteman Press Int'l. Inc. (Full-service printing center)
1640 New Hwy., Farmingdale, NY 11735
Franchise fee, 3rd party
27. Sylvan Learning Systems (Supplemental education)
9135 Guilford Rd., Columbia, MD 21046
Franchise fee, 3rd party
28. Kwik-Kopy Corp. (Printing, copying & related services)
P.O. Box 777, Cypress, TX 77410-0777
Franchise fee, start-up, 3rd party
29. Interim Personnel (Permanent/temporary staffing services)
2050 Spectrum Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Accounts receivable
30. Terminix Termite & Pest Control (Termite & pest control)
860 Ridge Lake Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120
Franch. fee, start-up, equip., inventory, accts. receiv.
31. Servpro (Cleaning & restoration services)
575 Airport Blvd., Gallatin, TN 37066
Franchise fee, equipment
32. One Hour Martinizing Dry Cleaning (Dry cleaning/laundry services)
2005 Ross Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45212
Franchise fee, 3rd party
33. Rent A Wreck (Auto rentals & leasing)
11460 Cronridge Dr., #118, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Franchise fee, equipment, 3rd party
34. Comprehensive Business Services Inc. (Accounting/tax svcs.)
26722 Plaza Dr., Box 9076, Mission Viejo, CA 92690-9076
Franchise fee
35. Ziebart-Tidy Car (Auto appearance services/accessories)
1290 E. Maple Rd., Troy, MI 48007-1290
Equipment
36. Golden Corral Franchising Systems Inc. (Steakhouses)
5151 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612
Inventory, 3rd party
37. Interim Healthcare (Medical staffing services)
2050 Spectrum Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Accounts receivable
38. Ice Cream Churn (Dip ice cream parlor & frozen yogurt)
P.O. Box 1569, Byron, GA 31008
Start-up
39. General Business Services (Tax & accounting services)
1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707
Franchise fee
40. Western Staff Services (Temporary staffing services)
301 Lennon Ln., Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Franchise fee, equipment, accounts receivable
41. Express Services Inc. (Permanent/temporary staffing services)
6300 Northwest Expwy., Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Equipment, accounts receivable
42. American Leak Detection (Concealed water/gas leak-detection)
888 Research Dr., #100, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Franchise fee, equipment
43. Worldwide Refinishing Systems Inc. (Porcelain/fiberglass refin.)
1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707
Franchise fee, 3rd party
44. LedgerPlus (Accounting, tax & financial services)
401 St. Francis St., Tallahassee, FL 32301
Franchise fee
45. Lawn Doctor Inc. (Automated lawn, tree & shrub care)
142 Hwy. 34, Holmdel, NJ 07733-0401
Franchise fee, start-up, equipment
46. Floor Coverings Int'l. (Mobile floor coverings sales)
5182 Old Dixie Hwy., Forest Park, GA 30050
Franchise fee, 3rd party
47. Goodyear Tire Centers (Tires & automotive services)
1144 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44316
Inventory, accounts receivable, 3rd party
48. Duraclean (Carpet/furniture restoration/specialty cleaning)
2151 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015
Franchise fee, start-up, equipment, 3rd party
49. ExecuTrain Corp. (Computer software training & support)
4800 N. Point Pkwy., Atlanta, GA 30202
Franchise fee, 3rd party
50. Pearle Vision Inc. (Eye-care centers)
2534 Royal Ln., Dallas, TX 75229
Equipment, inventory
51. Adia Personnel Services (Permanent/temporary staffing services)
100 Redwood Shores Pkwy., Redwood City, CA 94065
Equipment, accounts receivable
52. Mr. Rooter (Plumbing, sewer & drain cleaning services)
1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76703
Franchise fee, 3rd party
53. Handle With Care Packaging Store (Packaging/shipping svcs.)
5675 DTC Blvd., #280, Englewood, CO 80111
Franchise fee, 3rd party
54. Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaner (Carpet & upholstery cleaning)
5500 Stanley Steemer Pkwy., Dublin, OH 43017
Franchise fee, 3rd party
55. We Care Hair (Hair care, beauty supplies & tanning)
7327 W. 90th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455
Equipment
56. RemedyTemp Inc. (Temporary staffing services)
32122 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Accounts receivable, 3rd party
57. American Speedy Printing Centers (Printing centers)
1800 W. Maple Rd., Troy, MI 48084
Franchise fee, start-up, 3rd party
58. Val-Pak Direct Marketing System Inc. (Co-op direct mail adv.)
8605 Largo Lakes Dr., Largo, FL 34643
Franchise fee
59. Furniture Medic (Furniture restoration & repair service)
277 Southfield Pkwy., #130, Forest Park, GA 30050
Franchise fee
60. Snelling Personnel Services (Permanent/temp. staffing svcs.)
12801 N. Central Expwy., #700, Dallas, TX 75243
Accounts receivable
61. Gateway Cigar Store/Newsstands (Newsstand & sundry store)
30 E. Beaver Creek Rd., #206, Richmond Hill, ON, Canada L4B 1J2
Franchise fee
62. Valvoline Instant Oil Change (Quick-lube service center)
P.O. Box 14046, Lexington, KY 40512
Equipment
63. Sandler Sales Institute (Sales & sales-management training)
10411 Stevenson Rd., Stevenson, MD 21153
Franchise fee
64. Huntington Learning Centers Inc. (Educational services)
496 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ 07649
Franchise fee, 3rd party
65. Sparkle Wash (Mobile power cleaning & restoration)
26851 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44146
Franchise fee, inventory, accts. receiv., 3rd party
66. American Poolplayers Association (Recreational billiard league)
1000 Lake St. Louis Blvd., Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
Franchise fee
67. The HomeTeam Inspection Service (Home inspection service)
6355 E. Kemper Rd., #250, Cincinnati, OH 45241
Franchise fee
68. New Horizons Computer Learning Ctr. (Computer training)
1231 E. Dyer Rd., #110, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Franchise fee, 3rd party
69. Swisher Hygiene Co. (Restroom hygiene services)
6849 Fairview, Charlotte, NC 28210
Franchise fee
70. ABC Seamless Inc. (Seamless siding system)
3001 Fiechtner Dr., Fargo, ND 58103
Equipment, 3rd party
71. Kitchen Tune-Up (Cabinet/wood surface restoration)
131 N. Roosevelt, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Equipment, 3rd party
72. Pak Mail Centers of America Inc. (Pkg./shipping/mailbox rentals)
3033 S. Parker, #1200, Aurora, CO 80014-2934
Franchise fee, 3rd party
73. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Service (Home inspection service)
1855 W. Katella Ave., #330, Orange, CA 92867
Franchise fee, 3rd party
74. The Sports Section (Youth & youth-sports photography)
3120 Medlock Bridge Rd., Bldg. A, Norcross, GA 30071
Franchise fee, 3rd party
75. Priority Management Systems (Management training)
500-108th Ave. N.E., #1740, Bellevue, WA 98004
Franchise fee
76. Econo Lube n' Tune (Auto lube & tune/brakes/other svcs.)
4911 Birch, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Equipment
77. Norrell Services Inc. (Temporary staffing services)
3535 Piedmont Rd. N.E., MC 9A, Atlanta, GA 30305
Accounts receivable, 3rd party
78. Dunhill Personnel System (Permanent/temp. staffing services)
1000 Woodbury Rd., Woodbury, NY 11797
Franchise fee, accounts receivable
79. National Maintenance Contractors (Janitorial services)
1801 130th Ave. N.E., Bellevue, WA 98005
Franchise fee
80. Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. (Heating/AC services)
1020 N. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76707
Franchise fee, 3rd party
81. Re-Bath Corp. (Acrylic liners for bathtubs/showers/walls)
1055 S. Country Club Dr., Bldg. 2, Mesa, AZ 85210-4613
Franchise fee, start-up
82. SuperGlass Windshield Repair (Windshield repair)
6090 McDonough Dr., #O, Norcross, GA 30093
Franchise fee
83. Professional Carpet Systems (Carpet restoration services)
5182 Old Dixie Hwy., Forest Park, GA 30050
Franchise fee
84. Travel Agents Int'l. Inc. (Travel agency)
9887 Fourth St. N., Box 42008, St. Petersburg, FL 33742-4008
Franchise fee
85. Complete Music (Disc-jockey music service)
7877 L St., Omaha, NE 68127
Franchise fee, equipment
86. TRC Staffing Services (Temporary staffing services)
100 Ashford Center N., #500, Atlanta, GA 30338
Start-up
87. Perma-Glaze (Bathroom/kitchen fixture restoration)
1638 S. Research Loop Rd., #160, Tucson, AZ 85710
Franchise fee
88. BCT Inc. (Wholesale thermographic printing)
3000 N.E. 30th Pl., 5th Fl., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33306-1957
Inventory, 3rd party
89. Proforce USA (Commercial cleaning)
621 N.W. 53rd St., #240, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Start-up, equipment
90. Checkcare Systems Inc. (Check-guarantee services)
600 Brookstone Centre Pky., Columbus, GA 31904
Franchise fee
91. Surface Doctor (Surface restoration & refinishing)
5182 Old Dixie Hwy., Forest Park, GA 30050
Franchise fee
92. ProForma (Comm'l. printing/promo. products/multimedia)
8800 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., Cleveland, OH 44131
Franchise fee, accounts receivable
93. Outdoor Connection (Fishing & hunting trips)
1001 E. Cliff Rd., Burnsville, MN 55337
Franchise fee
94. Candy Bouquet (Candy bouquets)
2326 Cantrell Rd., Little Rock, AR 72202
Inventory
95. Budget Blinds Inc. (Window coverings)
1570 Corporate Dr., #B, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Franchise fee, 3rd party
96. Kinderdance Int'l. Inc. (Children's movement/educ. programs)
268 N. Babcock St., #A, Melbourne, FL 32935
Franchise fee
97. Western Medical Services (Health-care staffing services)
301 Lennon Ln., Walnut Creek, CA 94598
Equipment, accounts receivable
98. National Property Inspections (Property inspections)
11620 Arbor St., #100, Omaha, NE 68144
Franchise fee
99. Mr. Transmission (Transmission repair & services)
4444 W. 147th St., Midlothian, IL 60445
Franchise fee, 3rd party
100. Miracle Method Bathroom Restoration (Bathtub/tile repair/refin.)
2767 W. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Franchise fee