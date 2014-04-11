Video Tips

How to Choose the Right Video Platform for Your Business (Infographic)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s no secret that video has become a major component of many brands. From newspapers to startups to blogs, you can't load up a website without someone's latest video feature loading before your eyes.

With YouTube having some of the most engaged users, you’d be doing your business a major disservice by not having a 30-second video explaining your product or service. So get yourself a tripod and start filming.

Creating a video is easier than you think. All you need is a smartphone and a video-editing app.

In case you need further convincing, check out these fun tidbits about five of the most popular platforms, according to data compiled in an infographic by online marketing firm Gryffin Media.

  • YouTube: The second most visited website in the world.

  • Vimeo: Known for high-quality videos. Filmmakers will post their movies here.

  • Google Hangouts: Record video chats and use them as part of your marketing strategy.

  • Instagram: 40 percent of the most-shared videos were created by brands.

  • Vine: Five vines are tweeted every second.

Check out the full infographic below. 
 

The Social Video Starter Guide

