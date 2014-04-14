Publicity Stunts

Man Covers His Naked Body in 460,000 Bees to Promote Honey Line

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

How far would you go to generate buzz for your business? Probably not this far: one man in China literally covered his entire naked body in 460,000 swarming bees.

She Ping, a 34-year-old merchant from Chongqing, pulled the stunt -- an international practice known as “bee-bearding” -- in order to generate sales for his line of honey.

All told, the bees adorning Ping’s body weighed 100 pounds and stung him approximately 20 times.

In order to attract the bees, a queen in a small cage was hung from Ping’s body. He also told the AFP that he avoided showering beforehand because the odor of soap “can excite the bees.”

“Bee-bearding” has become popular in the Southwestern city of Chongqing, with other shop owners displaying photos of themselves swarmed by the insects, reports the AFP.

Though Ping fell short of the world record of 135 pounds of bees, held by India’s Vipin Seth, he still considered the effort a triumph: "Of the people who do it naked, I'm probably the most awesome," he said.

Related: The Latest Wearable Tech Buzz: It's For the Bees

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Publicity Stunts

Was the Steve Harvey Miss Universe Mistake a PR Stunt?

Publicity Stunts

James Patterson Wants to Ignite Sales With $300,000 Self-Destructing Book

Publicity Stunts

Richard Branson Says Costumes Can Be a Boon for Business