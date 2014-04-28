How to Work From Anywhere and Create Freedom in Your Business

April 28, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



What is it worth to you to witness your baby’s first step?

What about having the time and money to pursue your most audacious dream?

It takes resources to create freedom in your life and business. But in attaining these resources, is it worth spending your life chained to a desk?

What if you could do it all and have both? I’m talking about creating a team of passionate individuals who align with your intentions to build a profitable business that leaves an impact on the world as well?

That’s what we’re here to speak about today on the School of Greatness podcast. Our next guest is THE expert at building teams and solving problems with the aid of virtual assistants. Welcome to the 58th episode with international outsourcing rock star, Chris Ducker.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: