How to Work From Anywhere and Create Freedom in Your Business

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

What is it worth to you to witness your baby’s first step?

What about having the time and money to pursue your most audacious dream?

It takes resources to create freedom in your life and business. But in attaining these resources, is it worth spending your life chained to a desk?

What if you could do it all and have both? I’m talking about creating a team of passionate individuals who align with your intentions to build a profitable business that leaves an impact on the world as well?

That’s what we’re here to speak about today on the School of Greatness podcast. Our next guest is THE expert at building teams and solving problems with the aid of virtual assistants. Welcome to the 58th episode with international outsourcing rock star, Chris Ducker.

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • Why being a Rock Star is a great way to inoculate one’s self from the strain of running a business
  • How Chris developed the Live2Sell group and Virtual Staff Finder
  • The 2003-2004 origins of high level outsourcing consulting in the Philippines
  • The power in letting go of tasks
  • Specific strategies for training people so you never have to do it again
  • How to create freedom with the 3 Lists of things
  • How I utilize delegation and outsourcing to focus on my skills
  • What to focus on when training a new virtual assistant
  • Detailed tips for empowering your staff with purpose
  • Why every entrepreneur alive today should have a general virtual assistant on board
  • The amazing lifestyle benefits Chris enjoys from building his team
  • Plus much more…

 

