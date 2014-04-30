8 Article Formats to Engage Your Customers and Get Them Clicking

April 30, 2014 3 min read

It’s no secret that audiences are increasingly consuming concise, media-rich content.

This tendency toward shorter bits of information means we must work harder to make our branded content more interesting.

With the array of tools, formats, and applications available, content marketers are looking beyond the traditional article and using creative ways to tell their stories. These variations can highlight different aspects of our content and make it more intriguing and easier to repackage it for sharing across multiple channels.

If you haven’t already started rethinking the old-school article and blog post, here are a few formats you can use to diversify the content on your website:

1. Lists. I love lists. They are easy to scan, useful, and to the point. I’m pretty sure almost any organization can use lists to deliver their content in one way or another.

2. How-to pieces. People often venture to your website to solve a problem. How-to pieces that show customers what they need step by step can efficiently meet their needs.

3. Q&A pieces. A timely Q&A with a third-party expert can add credibility to your company website and mix things up format-wise.

4. Infographics. Infographics are a great way to show stats and visually convey material that might otherwise be boring. They are also a convenient format to display a lot of info in one place.

5. Videos. Studies showthat customers are drawn to video because it transmits rich information and emotion. Short segments can liven up your page and add a human element to your content.

6. Photo and caption. Instagram. Need I say more? A photo with a caption (or hashtag) is a great way to quickly share something cool about your organization and its people. You can make it more interactive by inviting your audiences to share theirs.

7. Opinion/contributor pieces. Customers increasingly like engaging with the brands and organizations they love. Invite customers and/or third-party experts to submit pieces related to your brand. It’s a great way to get them involved and collect interesting content.

8. Storify. Including a Storify feed in your articles enables you to collect insights and quotes from your social media connections. It can showcase the social “pulse” of an event or topic that surrounds your organization.

There are lots of creative ways to convey what your organization is doing. The important thing is to consistently feed your audience’s desire for unique content and find innovative ways to tell your story.